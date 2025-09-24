GHMC’s New Vending Proposals Won’t Affect Street Vendors

Hyderabad: The state government on Wednesday said that it would protect the livelihoods of street vendors even as it proceeds to reorganise vending activities into designated zones.

As part of this plan, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will survey existing informal vending locations across the city and conduct a needs assessment, including the number of vendors, types of businesses, daily footfall, and public demand, using GIS mapping and community consultations.

GHMC will earmark or acquire suitable land parcels for new vending zones and small business complexes, prioritising high-traffic and underserved areas.

The civic body will develop infrastructure and design vending zones with uniform, modular stalls, ensuring that facilities such as drinking water, waste management, illumination, and sanitation are in place.

It will consult the traffic police, utilise the services of its town planning wing officials, and engage with local associations to ensure optimal placement and avoid congestion.

Inputs will be taken from similar existing infrastructure in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bangkok’s managed markets, which also feature digital information boards and surveillance systems.