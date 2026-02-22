 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

GHMC, ZPTC Polls to be Discussed in Telangana Cabinet Meeting Tomorrow

Telangana
22 Feb 2026 12:25 PM IST

The cabinet is expected to discuss in detail about holding elections to GHMC, ZPTC and MPTC apart from approving Hyderabad Metro Rail phase-I project take over from L&T

GHMC, ZPTC Polls to be Discussed in Telangana Cabinet Meeting Tomorrow
x
The Telangana cabinet meeting would be conducted on Monday afternoon at Secretariat here. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would preside over the meeting that would commence at 3 pm. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet meeting would be conducted on Monday afternoon at Secretariat here. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would preside over the meeting that would commence at 3 pm.

The cabinet is expected to discuss in detail about holding elections to GHMC, ZPTC and MPTC apart from approving Hyderabad Metro Rail phase-I project take over from L&T. It is expected to discuss the release of funds under Rythu Bharosa scheme to farmers.

The budget proposals submitted by various departments are also expected to come up for discussion during the meeting.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news cabinet meeting revanth reddy ghmc ZPTC FY27 Budget proposals 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X