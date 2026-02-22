GHMC, ZPTC Polls to be Discussed in Telangana Cabinet Meeting Tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet meeting would be conducted on Monday afternoon at Secretariat here. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would preside over the meeting that would commence at 3 pm.

The cabinet is expected to discuss in detail about holding elections to GHMC, ZPTC and MPTC apart from approving Hyderabad Metro Rail phase-I project take over from L&T. It is expected to discuss the release of funds under Rythu Bharosa scheme to farmers.

The budget proposals submitted by various departments are also expected to come up for discussion during the meeting.