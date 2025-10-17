GHMC Warns Ramky over Lapses

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a stern notice to Ramky Agency, which manages Hyderabad C&D Waste Pvt. Ltd., for repeatedly failing to clear construction and demolition (C&D) waste across the city.

Despite several instructions and earlier warnings issued in June and July, the agency has not resumed waste collection. GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan expressed strong dissatisfaction over Ramky’s negligence and directed the agency to deploy vehicles immediately to clear all pending debris.

He warned that further lapses would lead to contract termination and heavy penalties under Clause 7.4 of the agreement. “Maintaining city cleanliness is a top priority, and the agency must act on a war footing to prevent inconvenience to citizens,” Karnan stated.

By-Election: Jubilee Hills Offices, Schools Closed Nov 11

The state government has declared a paid holiday for government offices and educational institutions falling within the limits of the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency on November 11, polling day for the bylection.

A separate order sanctions special casual leave to government employees who are bonafide voters in the constituency. It also extends the same leave to employees ordinarily residing in the constituency but working in government organisations located outside it. Both orders were issued by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on behalf of the Governor.

TG to back energy storage start-ups

Telangana will extend full support to start-ups working on energy storage systems, said Navin Mittal, principal secretary, department of energy. Speaking at a pre-conference organised by Chandradeep Solar Research Institute (CDSRI) in collaboration with TASK, Mittal said India had addressed many energy-sector challenges and continued to find innovative solutions for the future.

The pre-conference served as a curtain raiser for the International Green Energy Trade and Policy Forum (ICGTPF 4.0) to be held on December 5, 2025, in Hyderabad. The event brought together government officials, global experts and industry leaders to discuss opportunities and challenges in the green energy sector.

Ajay Mishra, former special chief secretary (energy) and chairman of the ICGTPF 4.0 Organising Committee, said the forum aimed to unite experts to develop actionable solutions for emerging energy issues. Addressing the session, British deputy high commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen stressed the importance of strong policy, skill development and global collaboration to achieve sustainable energy goals.

DRDO scientists to present chip innovations

More than 100 scientists, including 50 young researchers from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will present semiconductor innovations at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2025) in New Delhi this November. The participation was announced during a curtain raiser held at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, DRDO chairman and DDR&D secretary Dr Samir V. Kamat said semiconductors form the core of modern technology systems ranging from computers and telecommunication to radar electronics. “While one class powers everyday devices, another—radio frequency (RF) semiconductors—drives radar and 5G applications. These technologies have immense dual-use potential extending to future energy and communication systems,” he explained.

Suma Varughese, director general (Micro Electronic Devices, Computational Systems and Cyber Systems), said DRDO’s participation spans young, mid-career and senior scientists to foster intergenerational knowledge exchange. “We want to showcase a holistic view of India’s semiconductor capability,” she told Deccan Chronicle.

The ESTIC-2025, organised under the principal scientific adviser’s guidance and involving 13 ministries and departments, will be held from November 3 to 5 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Its theme, ‘Viksit Bharat 2047 – Pioneering Sustainable Innovation, Technological Advancement and Empowerment,’ highlights India’s march towards self-reliance. DRDO will lead the session on “Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing,” presenting advancements shaping both strategic and civilian applications.

Congress to mark 35 years of Rajiv Yatra

The 35th Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day will be held at Charminar on October 19 at 10.30 am, where senior advocate and former Union minister Salman Khurshid will receive the Sadbhavana Award.

The event marks the anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi’s yatra launch from Hyderabad in 1990. TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud will hoist the Congress flag before the ceremony. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan will attend, while minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will preside. The committee has been observing the commemoration annually for the past 35 years.

Ex-SC judge flags threat to judicial freedom

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay S. Oka expressed concern over increasing political interference in judicial affairs, warning that such actions threaten the institution’s independence. Speaking at a lecture on “Problems the Judiciary is Facing and Solutions to Cure It,” organised by the Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association, he cited the Centre’s request to reconsider Justice Atul Sreedharan’s transfer as an alarming precedent.

“If those in power adopt such an approach, it amounts to direct interference with the judicial system,” Justice Oka said. He emphasised the need for a “strong and fearless judiciary,” stating that neither the government nor politics should dictate judicial decisions. He also criticised delays in clearing collegium recommendations, observing that prolonged vacancies weaken justice delivery and erode institutional credibility.

GHMC chief orders intensified sanitation drive

GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan has directed zonal and deputy commissioners to intensify sanitation and road maintenance across all zones, warning that officials neglecting duties will face disciplinary action.

At a virtual review meeting with additional commissioners, zonal chiefs and engineers, the commissioner sought stringent field supervision to maintain civic hygiene and road safety. He directed officials to resolve sanitation complaints without delay and ensure visible improvement under the ongoing special sanitation and road safety drives.

He instructed teams to focus on garbage vulnerable points and transformer points, ensure full-scale cleaning and remove construction debris promptly. Potholes on major stretches must be repaired within four days, he said.

Reviewing civic projects, Karnan asked the engineering department to complete ongoing works within set deadlines and address electrical complaints promptly. “Timely execution, accountability and proactive supervision will keep the city clean and safe,” he said.

Padayatras to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th anniversary

Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy announced that to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, three-day padayatras spanning 8 to 10 km will be held across all districts between October 31 and November 15.

Briefing reporters, Kishan Reddy said an extensive awareness campaign will precede the marches, including essay and debate competitions, seminars on Patel’s life and street plays in schools and colleges.

Youth will take the ‘Nasha Mukht Bharat’ pledge, while institutions will host Swadeshi fairs encouraging the ‘Garv Se Swadeshi’ pledge. Yoga camps, health drives and cleanliness activities will also be organised during the fortnight.

Anshuman Prasad Das, senior official of My Bharat for Telangana, said My Bharat and the NCC would actively participate to ensure the success of the programmes.