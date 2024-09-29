 Top
GHMC Vaccinates 1400 Dogs for Rabies Prevention

DC Correspondent
28 Sep 2024 7:08 PM GMT
GHMC Vaccinates 1400 Dogs for Rabies Prevention
(Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The GHMC vaccinated over 1,400 dogs to mark World Rabies Prevention Day on Saturday, in collaboration with Blue Cross of Hyderabad (BCH) and World Veterinary Services (WVS), at various venues. According to a statement, the GHMC vaccinated 207 dogs at the main event at KBR Park, 252 in LB Nagar zone, 271 in Charminar, 192 in Khairatabad, 204 in Serilingampally, 172 in Kukatpally and 186 in Secunderabad zone. The event was attended by GHMC officials V.P. Gowtham, Dr Malleswari, Dr Abdul Wakil, Sandhya as well as Amala Akkineni of BCH.

