GHMC Unveils Smart Estate Management System

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday launched its new Estate Management System, a smart inventory platform designed to streamline asset tracking and improve accountability across departments.

The system minimises manual processes and enables real-time monitoring of government assets. Key features include real-time inventory updates with automated alerts, department-wise logins for item requests and issuance, and end-to-end stock management across offices and field units. Officials said its user-friendly interface will allow zonal and circle-level staff to seamlessly track, manage and audit inventory with greater accuracy.

The system was unveiled ahead of the GHMC Standing Committee meeting, which approved 24 proposals. Among them was the construction of a Road over Bridge (RoB) and Road under Bridge (RuB) at R.K. Puram, requiring the acquisition of 52 properties. The committee also cleared reconstruction of a nala bridge in Yakutpura at a cost of `2.95 crore. Built only two years ago, the structure — locally nicknamed ‘London Bridge’—was severely damaged during heavy rains.

Other proposals included the development of graveyards at Chandra Bose Nagar and Aditya Nagar in Madhapur at a cost of Rs 2.8 crore and additional works at Shilpa Hills and Krishna Nagar graveyards for Rs 2.4 crore. The committee further approved powers for the GHMC commissioner to order the closure of slaughterhouses and meat shops on selected days and occasions.