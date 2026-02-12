GHMC Trifurcation Unilateral, Unscientific: BRS MLA Vivekanand

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Wednesday said dividing the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area into three separate corporations, and appointing special officers for the three corporations was nothing more than an attempt to avoid holding elections to the GHMC Council.

Addressing a press conference, BRS’ MLA from Quthbullapur K.P. Vivekanand Goud called the decision unilateral, undemocratic, and unscientific. Had the government been sincere, it would have conducted elections to the GHMC council, and appointing special officers now to the three corporations shows the government’s intentions of not holding elections, he said.

Vivekanand said that even leaders in the Congress were unaware of the government decision that was announced on Wednesday morning. “Even the mayor was in the dark. Decisions are being taken unilaterally and in secret,” he said.

The division, he said, was an attempt to centralise control, adding that public opinion was not taken, no scientific survey or study was conducted before going ahead with the decision. Declaring that the BRS will oppose the move, and gather public opinion against it, he said the merging of seven municipal corporations, 20 municipalities and villages from within the Outer Ring Road in GHMC smacks of a desire to control the entire Hyderabad region by the Congress government, he said.