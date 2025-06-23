GHMC Transfers 4 Deputy Commissioners Amidst Reshuffle, Corruption Probes

Hyderabad: After terminating the contracts of National Academy of Construction (NAC) engineers and reshuffling officials of the town planning wing following corruption charges, the GHMC has transferred four deputy commissioners.

In its order, the GHMC only stated that the reason for transfers was their promotion, and retained them with the corporation.

In addition, the GHMC has decided to reshuffle assistant municipal commissioners (AMCs). Each of the 30 circles of the GHMC is headed by a deputy commissioner, and the AMCs assist them.

Recently, the AMCs were handed over responsibilities of the sanitation wing. Following the discovery of irregularities in the sanitation wing, including fake names listed as sweepers and fraudulent billing of sweeping machines, the decision to transfer the AMCs has been taken, said a GHMC official.

Meanwhile, about 40 urban local bodies located outside the GHMC limits are to get new commissioners, an official from the municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department said.

The appoints come against the backdrop of the final notification being issued for the delimitation of wards in 18 new 18 ULBs, and the inclusion of areas into 12 existing ULBs. Officials who are on the promotion list will also be posted as municipal commissioners.

The delimitation and appointment of municipal commissioners is one of the steps ahead of municipal elections of the ULBs.