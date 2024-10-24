GHMC to speed up flyovers, RoBs works

Hyderabad:The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will expedite the works related to flyovers and road over bridges (RoBs) in the city.

GHMC commissioner K. Ilambarithi and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed on Wednesday inspected the under-construction flyovers and the RoBs taken up under the Phase-I of the strategic road development programme (SRDP).



The two inspected Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover, Shilpa Layout Flyover (Phase II) and the RoB at Shastripuram.



The six projects that were taken up under the SRDP Phase-I and moving at a slow pace are Shilpa Layout Flyover (Phase-II), Nalgonda X Roads to Owaisi Junction Flyover, Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover, flyover at Uppal Junction, the RoB at Falaknuma and another RoB at Shastripuram.



The civic officials were instructed to expedite the works related to shifting of utilities and land acquisition and pace up the construction works.



The engineers explained to GHMC commissioner that the construction of Shilpa Layout Flyover (Phase II) was getting delayed as the works related to shifting of power lines was not being done by the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd. The railway officials were also asked to complete the works related to the Shasthripuram RoB.

