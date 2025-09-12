GHMC to Speed Up Building Permits Clearance

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have been instructed to enhance their efficiency and ensure speedy clearance of building permission applications.

During a review meeting, the Town Planning Wing officials were instructed by the Corporation’s commissioner to pace up the permits.

He instructed officials to expedite the disposal of building permissions, occupancy certificates, court cases, public grievances, and Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications at the earliest.

He warned strict action would be taken against unauthorised cellar excavations without prior approvals.

While appreciating the satisfactory performance of the Town Planning Wing, the commissioner urged officials to work with greater transparency, improve efficiency, and strengthen public trust.