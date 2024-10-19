GHMC to solve waterlogging on roads
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed to solve stagnation at 30 waterlogging points in the city by renovating the stormwater drains. This is in addition to speeding up the renovation works of rainwater-holding structures. As part of this effort, HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath, GHMC Khairatabad zonal commissioner Anuraag Jayanti and additional commissioner of city traffic P. Vishwaprasad inspected stormwater drains at the Lakdikapul area. The officials commenced the works to end waterlogging on the roads of the Lakdikapul area within a week.
For this, the GHMC would renovate the stormwater drains, which are in a dilapidated condition, in and around the Lakdikapul area. The drain under the Lakdikapul railway bridge will also have to be renovated. The HYDRAA, in a press release, highlighted that due to the renovation of the rainwater-holding structure at the Raj Bhavan Road, the roads are not getting waterlogged even when that area receives 5 cm of rain. Earlier, the water used to stagnate on these roads even for a 2-cm rain.