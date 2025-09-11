GHMC To Restore 12 Heritage Sites

Hyderabad: The GHMC has proposed the conservation and site development of 12 historically significant structures, including Puranapul Darwaza, Shamsheer Kota at Golconda, Ronald Rose Building (Fever Hospital) in Secunderabad and Gunfoundry.

As part of the project, conservation, site development, and in some cases, adaptive reuse will be taken up. “Among the 12 structures, some of them can host an art gallery or other cultural facilities. But religious structures will only undergo conservation or site development—adaptive reuse is not applicable to them,” a GHMC official clarified.

The official added that detailed project reports (DPRs) for all 12 structures will be prepared shortly. Officials said Raymond’s Tomb and Puranapul Darwaza currently require more urgent attention than the others.

“In the initial stage, the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) will monitor the conservation works,” a GHMC official said. According to the corporation, historical importance is the foremost criterion in deciding conservation priorities.

Protecting history

The 12 historically significant structures in the city that the GHMC proposes to conserve.

· Puranapul Darwaza, Hussaini Alam

· Khazana Building Museum, Golconda

· Shamsheer Kota, inside Golconda Fort

· Gunfoundry

· Ronald Rose Building (Fever Hospital), Nallakunta

· Masjid-e-Miskin, Jummerat Bazaar

· Toli Masjid, Karwan

· Hayath Bakshi Begum Masjid, Hayathnagar

· Shaikpet Mosque

· Sri Chennakesava Swamy Temple, Chandrayangutta

· Khairatabad Mosque (Qutb Shahi Masjid)

· Raymond’s Tomb, Musarambagh