GHMC To Place Budget Before Council For Nod

Hyderabad: The GHMC will place its budget 2026-27 before the standing committee in December for its approval. The term of the GHMC Council will end in February next.

For financial year 2025-26, the GHMC Budget was for Rs 8,440 crore. After the merger of the 27 urban local bodies (ULBs), the GHMC budget is expected to be significantly more as it will have to propose development plans for the extended territory of 2,000 square km.

“The new Budget will be placed before the standing committee for approval next week. We are also taking inputs from officials of the ULBs that have recently been merged,” said a GHMC official.

The process of delimitation of wards is also underway. A draft notification will be issued this week, and the final notification will be completed by December 27.