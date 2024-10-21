GHMC to organise public celebrations across popular parks in city

Hyderabad: New GHMC commissioner K. Ilambarith on Sunday announced that public celebrations, under its auspices, would be held across popular parks in each zone. Apparently, he was buoyed by the tremendous response to “Rejuvenate with nature and cultures and family” programme organised at KBR National Park, featuring a variety of activities such as painting, sketching and live music involving both children and adults.

M. Arvind, a sixth grader, who came along with his father and sister, shared his excitement with Deccan Chronicle. “We were passing by and noticed a small play outside the park. There were so many fun activities for us."

His father A. Arun, a software developer, said, "We saw several stalls that featured games and art displays. We decided to explore."



Ayurvedic doctor Krishna Mohan said, “I was pleasantly surprised to find stalls abuzz with activities inside the park. The corporation has launched a good initiative. The traditional art shops stood out with their collection while children were drawn towards live music performances.”



Dancer and a mother Naveena P, who came with her five-year-old child, said, “We do visit the park often, especially on weekends. This was a wonderful way to explore so many activities in one go.”



Sougenya Savitri from the ‘City of Terrace Garden’ stall said, “Many women, especially housewives, evinced keen interest in our products. They were interested in learning about terrace gardening techniques.”



Competitions were held in music, selfie photography, sports for children and adults, crafts, and painting.

Meanwhile, Khairatabad zonal commissioner Anurag Jayanti went around the stalls and enquired about the overwhelming response and their experiences.



