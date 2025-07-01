GHMC to Launch WhatsApp Services

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to launch a WhatsApp Business platform to enhance citizen communication, service delivery and digital payment collection. The platform will be integrated with GHMC’s property tax, trade licence and other revenue collection systems.

This initiative is part of GHMC’s broader digital transformation plan aimed at improving service efficiency, enhancing user experience and boosting revenue collection.

The platform will allow citizens to receive real-time payment links and reminders, bills, receipts and official notices. It will also acknowledge payments instantly. As a payment aggregator, it will support multiple modes — UPI, cards, net banking and digital wallets — directly linked to GHMC’s bank accounts.

While the public will benefit from seamless digital transactions, officials will gain access to a real-time analytics dashboard tracking message delivery, read rates, payment status, and user engagement. A private agency, to be selected through a tender process, will be tasked with setting up, configuring and managing GHMC’s verified WhatsApp Business Account (WABA), with support for multi-language interaction.