GHMC to Increase Number of Stray Dog Catching Vehicles

Hyderabad:The GHMC has proposed to increase the number of stray dog catching vehicles and increase sterilisation efforts, according to a statement. On Friday, GHMC commissioner K. Ilambarithi inspected the animal welfare centre in Fathullaguda and also the operation theatre and crematorium.

Dr Abdul Wakil, GHMC's chief veterinary officer, told the commissioner that 30 to 35 pet animals were cremated at the facility every month.