GHMC to Host Public Celebrations at KBR Park

Hyderabad: The GHMC will be hosting public celebrations at KBR Park in Jubilee Hills on October 20 from 12.30 pm to 6.30 pm, featuring a variety of activities for families and art enthusiasts.

“The main objective of this programme is to preserve the traditional and heritage assets of Hyderabad, revive the dying arts and encourage regional artists and enthusiasts,” said Khairatabad zonal commissioner Anurag Jayanthi.

Entry to the celebrations is free. However, participants in arts and painting competitions must register their names. The theme of the art competition will be given on the spot, and chart paper and board sketches will be provided. Prizes and certificates will be awarded to the winners of the competitions.