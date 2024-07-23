GHMC to Establish Shelter Homes for Stray Dogs

Hyderabad: MA&UD principal secretary M. Dana Kishore announced the setting up of an apex committee comprising senior officials and members of the Blue Cross to formulate an action plan to prevent the dog menace and control the incidents of dog bites.

He was speaking at a meeting with GHMC and veterinary department officials and members of Blue Cross and animal welfare organisations at the Secretariat on Monday, to discuss the issue of dog menace.

GHMC officials were directed to set up a couple of shelter homes for stray dogs in the city on a pilot basis. It was also pointed out that there is a need to educate pet dog owners as well as dog feeders.

GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata said that the corporation would make it mandatory to have crèches at construction sites. She said the children of construction labour were the most vulnerable to dog attacks.

Dana Kishore underlined the need to take up an information, education and communication campaign for creating awareness among resident welfare associations, slum level federations and school children about dog behaviour.

He directed that animal care centres should be established in all the urban local bodies (ULBs).

A training programme for GHMC sanitary staff and self-help group women will be conducted in every ward within the next week to create awareness. “Similar programmes should also be conducted in all the ULBs in the state,” Dana Kishore said at the meeting.

GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata that the corporation would initiate steps to promote pet dog registration, elimination of garbage vulnerable points to avoid gathering of street dogs, ensuring proper food waste disposal by hotels, restaurants, and function halls.

Members discussed the challenges being faced in handling the stray dog menace and opined that coordination of all departments was essential in tackling the stray dog menace.