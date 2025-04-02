GHMC to conduct weekly AC shelter inspections

Hyderabad:The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced that officials will inspect the AC bus shelters every Monday. This decision comes after repeated orders to repair malfunctioning air conditioners and fans in the shelters, coupled with numerous complaints indicating that the necessary repairs had not been completed.

Last Monday, a special inspection team found that several agencies had failed to carry out the required repairs. As a result, penalties were imposed: Uni Ads was fined `22,000, Prakash Arts ` 30,000, and Media Cart ` 30,000.

However, during another inspection on Tuesday, officials discovered that the ACs were still not functioning at several locations. As a consequence, further penalties were imposed: Uni Ads was fined ` 46,000, Prakash Arts ` 61,000, and Media Cart ` 56,000.