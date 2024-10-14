GHMC to Build Public Convenience Facilities in Serilingampally Zone

Hyderabad:The GHMC will set up two canteens that offer food on subsidised rates, a public plaza, a bus stop and two public toilets in the Serilingampally zone. An Indira Mahila Shakti canteen will come up near the Kothaguda flyover, the location for the Annapurna canteen is being finalised.

GHMC will build a bus stop near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Gachibowli and a public plaza near IKEA. Public toilets will be set up at ORR near Gachibowli and at Kothaguda. “The public toilets have hygienic bath cubicles, automatic sanitary napkin incinerators and touchless flush,” said a GHMC official.



RTC’s Devarakonda depot tops in Dasara revenue



Nalgonda:RTC depot at Devarakonda topped in revenue collected on October 11 — a day before Dasara, when people take buses to reach their native places. According to depot manager Thallada Ramesh Babu, the depot earned `35.86 lakh through ticket sales on the day. He said the depot also topped occupancy ratio at 118.9. During the festival, the buses that started the depot ran for 46,755 kilometres and carried 51,750 passengers.

EESL seeks immediate payment of Rs 144.5 crore dues



Hyderabad:Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) asked the GHMC to release `144.48 crore, owed in the form of annuity payments for the last six months. According to the company, Telangana owes EESL `314 crore across various projects, with payments delayed by 19-24 months.

According to a press release, EESL said that its contract is valid until April 2025 and GHMC has issued a tender for the procurement and supply of 15,000 new streetlights at a cost of `3 crore without settling EESL’s dues.



EESL claimed that delays in payments were not due to performance issues as it has ensured that 5.48 lakh LED streetlights were maintained and operational across the city. GHMC officials said that the company’s performance was unsatisfactory.

