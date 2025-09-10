GHMC to Boost Property Tax Collection by Linking It to Electricity Connections

Hyderabad:In a move to boost revenue generation by netting property owners who were not paying tax, the GHMC along with the southern discom and a private company has mapped PTINs (property tax identification numbers) with electricity USC (unique service connections).

In the first phase, on checking 96,938 residential PTINs the GHMC achieved 22,169 records matched through door numbers and names.

This data integration is expected to strengthen GHMCs property tax collection, plug revenue leakages, and ensure greater accountability by linking property usage with power connections.

In phase-1 of the property tax-electricity data integration, the GHMC mapped 96,938 PTINs with USCs across six zones: LB Nagar (9,761); Charminar (26,056); Khairatabad (22,514), Secunderabad (22,005); Kukatpally (7,260) and Serilingampally: 9,342.

GHMC additional commissioner (IT and revenue) Anurag Jayanthi said that the initiative would play a key role in enhancing the corporation’s revenue base while ensuring data transparency and efficiency.

He also discussed decentralization of advertisement permissions in GHMC. He directed that applications for advertisement permissions be accepted only through online mode, discontinuing the offline system, in order to promote transparency.

Radha C., joint commissioner-IT, Padma, deputy commissioner-advertisement, assistant engineers from the advertisement and IT departments and other officials were present.