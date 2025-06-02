GHMC To Address Long-Standing Sewer Issue At Nalgonda Crossroads

Hyderabad: About 20 years ago, a sewer pipeline was connected to the stormwater drain at Nalgonda crossroads. However, no proper maintenance work has been carried out in this area over the past two decades leading to frequent sewage issues.

The problem became worse in the last few days causing traffic disruptions. In response officials from GHMC, the Water Board and the traffic department inspected the site and planned rectification operations.

As a temporary solution, the Water Board has started laying a parallel sewer line. Out of the 125 metres work planned, 80 metres have been completed as of Sunday night. Officials said the work being carried out in a way that does not hinder traffic. Work on the rest of the pipeline will begin on Monday night. Once completed, the work is expected to permanently resolve the sewerage problem in the area.