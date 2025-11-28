GHMC Tightens Waste Rules, Homes Not Giving Garbage to Get Red Mark

Hyderabad: The GHMC said it would mark with red paint, houses that do not hand over garbage to the Swacch Auto Teams (SAT) and action would be initiated accordingly. A pilot has started in the Secunderabad zone, the GHMC said.

If a house is marked red, the first step will be to sensitise people and create awareness. If the issue is not resolved, a penalty would be imposed on the household, the GHMC said.

Asked about complaints that SATs do not reach all houses, sanitation officials said the driver of the vehicle and the ground staff would be held accountable. “Irrespective of stakeholder responsibility – either the citizen or the SAT driver, the issue will be fixed and door to door collection will commence from that household,” said an official from the Secunderabad zone.

Houses that comply would be marked blue and green for better coordination.

As of now markings are being done only for buildings and not for individual flats. The information relating to non-complying households was being taken from the SATs, the officials said.

"Red mark on any property is like an embarrassment. The GHMC should first take consent of the property owner or apartment president before putting the a red mark,” a resident said when informed about the proposal. “If people start painting red marks for poor municipal services then all GHMC offices will have red paint," he said.