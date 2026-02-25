GHMC Tests QR Code Waste Collection In Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: The GHMC will soon roll out a QR code-based door-to-door waste collection system, beginning with a pilot project in its Rajendranagar zone. Officials clarified that this project is distinct from another GHMC proposal to assign QR codes to all buildings for storing details of permissions, property tax and related issues.

Under the initiative, drivers of Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) must scan a QR code after collecting garbage from each household. “Scanning the QR code will ensure SATs visit houses regularly as the details are uploaded in our database. Through this model, officials will have complete data on door-to-door garbage collection and can identify lapses,” a GHMC official explained.

The pilot has commenced in Nalandanagar, Hyderguda, under the Attapur circle, where GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan inspected operations on Tuesday.

Officials said households not handing over waste to SAT workers will be identified and encouraged to participate. Vendors were instructed to maintain their own disposal bags, coordinate with sanitation staff, compost green waste and reuse coconut shells to promote sustainable practices.

Commissioner Karnan warned that negligence in attendance, poor performance of sanitation workers, or supervisory lapses would not be tolerated. “If the pilot project yields positive results, plans will be drawn up to implement the QR code-based waste collection system across GHMC limits,” a GHMC official said.