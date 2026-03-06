GHMC Steps Up Waste Drive

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan said on Friday that under the 99-day Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika, the corporation will strengthen the solid waste management system across the city. Special attention is being given to eliminating garbage-vulnerable points and ensuring that waste collected in the morning is transported to processing units before 9 am.

He added that the programme will also focus on park development, lake restoration, town planning, road safety, property tax compliance, and strengthening of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) through coordinated efforts by different government departments.

Karnan was speaking after conducting field inspections in the Shastripuram area. He inspected the under-construction Shastripuram Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Attapur Circle and reviewed the progress of works. He directed officials to speed up completion of the approach roads and other pending works so that the bridge can be opened to the public at the earliest.



He also reviewed sanitation arrangements in the area, instructing Swachh auto drivers to ensure 100% door-to-door waste collection and stressing that garbage should not be seen on roads or in public places.



