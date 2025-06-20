GHMC staff protest corporator’s conduct

Tension prevailed at the Yousufguda circle office on Thursday after GHMC officials and staff staged a protest demanding the arrest of Rahmathnagar Congress corporator C.N. Reddy for allegedly abusing and attempting to assault assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) A. Balraj on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly took place in the presence of the deputy commissioner and other staff. According to Balraj, who submitted a written complaint at the Madhuranagar police station, the corporator used abusive language and threatened him when he declined to leave an official meeting to attend to Reddy.Balraj alleged that Reddy barged into the circle office with several men described as “local rowdies” and attempted to physically attack him. "He came to the Yousufguda circle office with a group of rowdies, tried to assault me, used vulgar language, verbally abused me and threatened to kill me — all in front of my colleagues and subordinates. I request immediate protection from C.N. Reddy and his men," the AMC wrote in his complaint.GHMC employees at Yousufguda circle suspended their duties and staged a sit-in outside the office premises, raising slogans against the corporator. Calling his actions dada-giri, the staff demanded strict action against him. Though Balraj submitted a petition to the Madhura Nagar police, officials said a case has not yet been registered.