GHMC Slammed for Uploading Fake Pictures of Flyover Beautification

Hyderabad: GHMC drew flak from all quarters after posting a misleading image on its official X account, showcasing fake pictures of beautification on Basheerbagh flyover.

The post claimed that "beautification work is currently underway at Basheerbagh flyover" and "is committed to creating a greener and more aesthetically pleasing Hyderabad for all", and included an image displaying art on the flyover pillars. However, it was soon discovered that the picture was digitally altered.

The same image was used twice, showing photo-shopped illustrations of Qutub Shahi tombs and Falaknuma palace pasted on the pillars, rather than real artwork.

Several social media users were quick to spot the manipulation. They questioned GHMC’s attempt to pass off computer-generated visuals as their improvements.

One commenter said, “The "beautification" works is computer done and horribly edited aimed to fool #Hyderabad people (sic).”

The incident has drawn widespread criticism, with citizens expressing frustration over the apparent lack of genuine progress on urban beautification projects. Many are demanding transparency from the municipal authorities regarding such efforts.

People called for accountability from the corporation to ensure that future beautification works are actually carried out. Meanwhile, GHMC is yet to issue a clarification or respond to the criticism.