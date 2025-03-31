GHMC sets new record with Rs.2,012.36 crore property tax collection in FY 2024-25

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has collected an unprecedented Rs.2,012.36 crore property tax for the financial year 2024-25 with the period between Sunday noon and Monday 6 pm alone fetching Rs.158 crore. It is likely to swell before the closure.

The corporation had set a target of Rs.2,000 crore this fiscal.

Incidentally, this marks the highest property tax collected in a fiscal since the corporation’s formation.

The amount also includes Rs.465.07 crore collected under the one time scheme (OTS) till Monday 6 pm. In the previous financial year, the civic body had raked in Rs.1,917 crore.

In a statement, GHMC commissioner K. Ilambarithi said that this feat was achieved by the collective efforts of the entire team, from the bill collectors to the zonal commissioners.

Like in the previous fiscal, the three highest tax collections were reported from Serilingampally, Jubilee hills and Khairatabad circles.