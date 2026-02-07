GHMC Set for Trifurcation: Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri Corporations To Be Formed

Hyderabad: After emerging as India’s largest municipal body, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be split into three independent corporations after the tenure of the elected representatives of GHMC comes to end on February 10, sources told Deccan Chronicle on Friday. The new municipal corporations are likely to be named — Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri.

According to informed sources, out of the 12 zones in the enlarged GHMC, the Hyderabad corporation will take the lion’s share of six zones, namely Secunderabad, Khairathabad, Golconda, Charminar, and Rajendranagar and Shamshabad.

“The Cyberabad corporation will have three western zones of Kukatpally, Quthbullapur and Serilingampally, while the Malkajgiri corporation will have eastern zones of Malkajgiri, Uppal and LB Nagar,” the sources said. The sources also said that the Cyberabad corporation could also be called Serilingampally corporation.

After the tenure of the GHMC Council ends, special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan, metropolitan area and urban development (HMDA limits), is likely to oversee the administration of the city as the special commissioner.

The names of GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan, a 2012 batch IAS officer, and G. Srijana, additional commissioner and 2013-batch IAS officer, are being considered to head Hyderabad or Cyberabad. Currently, T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, an IAS officer of the 2013 batch, will head the Malkajgiri corporation as its commissioner.

The sources also said that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) building at Tarnaka could function as the head office of the Malkajgiri corporation, while the National Academy of Construction (NAC) office in Madhapur could be the centre of Cyberabad corporation. The current GHMC head office at Lower Tank Bund will serve as the head office of Hyderabad Corporation.