GHMC Seeks Parties’ Support For Jubilee Hills Rolls

Hyderabad: The GHMC has urged recognised political parties to cooperate in preparing the final electoral roll for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency byelection.

At a meeting held at the GHMC head office, officials reviewed the special summary revision (SSR) of the electoral roll with party representatives. They informed that, as per the Election Commission’s schedule, integrated draft rolls were published on September 2, covering 407 polling stations across 139 locations. Copies have been given to all recognised parties and uploaded on the CEO-TS and GHMC websites.

During the claims and objections period, from September 2 to 17, GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan appealed to parties to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at each polling station to ensure transparency. He reminded that citizens who turned 18 on or before July 1, 2025, must register as new voters before September 17.

Sharing progress, he said 2,855 claims and objections had been filed through Form-6, Form-6A, Form-7 and Form-8 up to September 7, of which over 8.62 per cent have already been disposed of in a time-bound manner. He called upon party representatives to work with the election machinery to facilitate the final publication of rolls on September 30.

Ahead of the revision review, officials also held discussions with party representatives on preparing a GIS-based Nazari Naksha.