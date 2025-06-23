GHMC Seeks Dengue Data From Pvt Hospitals

Hyderabad: The entomology wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started writing to the private hospitals stating that all the cases related to dengue and vector-borne diseases should be communicated to them.

“Presently, we are taking the data available only with government hospitals and the exercise to collect data from private hospitals is underway” said a GHMC official.

Based on the data collected at the houses and the premises where dengue cases are reported, extensive anti-larval operations (ALOs), fogging, treating the breeding spots with larvicide Temephos, etc will be taken up.

The idea is to hold health camps along with officials of the health department to control vector-borne diseases. Further, Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns will be taken up at those places.

Meanwhile, drones will also be used to spray chemicals in lakes and places where staffers cannot physically operate. Recently at Kotha Cheruvu Lake in Shaikpet, chemicals were sprayed using drones.