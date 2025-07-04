GHMC Seals Varun Motors Over Unrenewed Trade Licence

Hyderabad, July 4: The GHMC on Friday sealed the Varun Motors outlet at Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, for undervaluing the trade licence fee and not paying advertisement fee. The trade license fee is calculated on the size of the establishment.

“They have also not paid the advertisement fee since four years. They were informed earlier but they failed to respond. Following this we sealed the premises,” said a GHMC official.

The administrative office of the ICFAI group in Nagarjuna Hills, Panjagutta, was also sealed on Friday. The establishment did not have a trade licence.