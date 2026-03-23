GHMC Seals Katriya Hotel Over ₹6.16 Cr Dues

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday sealed three properties for non-payment of property tax arrears, including Katriya Hotel on Raj Bhavan Road with dues of Rs 6.16 crore pending since 2017.

Other establishments sealed include Swarna Transport in Goshamahal for arrears of Rs 36 lakh and Shamim Sultana Cloth Mall in Banjara Hills Road No. 10 for dues of Rs 35.27 lakh.

Officials said the action was taken by warrant officers as part of enforcement measures against defaulters.

In the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area covering GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation, a total of 1,64,807 demand notices were issued to property tax defaulters this month.

Authorities said distress warrants would be issued where required, and action under the Revenue Recovery Act may be initiated, enabling seizure and sale of movable assets and properties of defaulters.

GHMC urged property owners to clear dues under the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme, which offers a 90 per cent waiver on interest if arrears are paid by March 31.

Officials said payments can be made through MeeSeva centres, the GHMC website <http://www.ghmc.gov.in/, Citizen Service Centres and the MyGHMC mobile application.