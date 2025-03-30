GHMC seals 30 shops in Secunderabad

Hyderabad:The GHMC on Saturday sealed about 30 establishments in Hari Hara Kala Bhavan and Monda Market for non-payment of rent. Some of them were allowed to reopen after tenants cleared a portion of the rental amount.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, shop owners said they were not given prior information about the rental amount. “Officials barraged into our establishment and sealed the premises,” said a shop owner at Hari Hara Kala Bhavan.

Another shop owner at the complex claimed that they were not informed about the hike in rent. “Officials are claiming that the rent was increased around four year ago during the Covid-19 pandemic but we were not informed,” he said.

A shop owner in Monda Market said that during the festive season such enforcement activity should not be done.

GHMC officials, however, said that they had given prior information to the shop owners and served notices. “All due procedure was followed and the tenants are aware about the rental hike,” said a GHMC official.

