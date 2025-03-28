GHMC Says Encroachments at KBR Park for Multilevel Car Park

Hyderabad: GHMC officials have strongly denied allegations of land encroachment in any form in the ongoing construction of the the multilevel parking facility at KBR Park. They maintained that the project was being built within the designated space and they were armed with all necessary approvals.

A senior official of the corporation said, “The Navnirman agency has sought an additional one metre land to create space for vehicles to take a turn. This has been approved by the zonal commissioner, and there is no illegal land use.”

He added that the parking facility is expected to open for the public by the first week of June. The parking fee will be decided by a committee later.

The multilevel parking facility is developed on a 10-year build operate transfer (BOT) basis at KBR Park Entry 1. The 15-metre tall structure, covering 405 square metres, can accommodate 72 cars using a rotary model, with each stack taking 12 cars.

The facility will be integrated with Google Maps to provide information on available parking slots in real time. Also parking slots can be reserved in advance through a mobile app.

“Parking problems will be resolved to significant levels and roadblocks can be avoided,” said a park regular Maganti Srinivas Rao.