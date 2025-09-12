GHMC Rolls Out Smart Inventory System

HYDERABAD: In a move to strengthen transparency and efficiency in governance, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has rolled out a Smart Inventory Management System to streamline asset tracking and improve accountability across its departments.

The initiative forms part of GHMC’s larger digital transformation drive aimed at modernising administrative operations, minimising manual processes and enabling real-time monitoring of government assets. With a user-friendly interface, the application allows officials at zonal and circle levels to seamlessly track, manage and audit inventory with greater accuracy.

Key features include real-time inventory updates with automated alerts, department-wise logins for item requests and issuance and end-to-end stock management across offices and field units. The system also incorporates barcode-enabled tagging for easy physical verification, detailed tracking of item issuance, transfers and returns, and customised reports for audits and reviews. Alerts for shortages or excess stock will ensure optimal inventory levels are maintained.

By leveraging this tool, GHMC aims to enhance efficiency, curb pilferage and simplify audit reporting while strengthening accountability within departments. Officials noted that the application will improve internal processes, reduce delays and set new benchmarks in urban governance.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to adopting smart solutions that improve service delivery and ensure every asset is properly monitored,” GHMC said in a press release.