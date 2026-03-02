GHMC Rolls Out 99-day Praja Palana Programme

Hyderabad: The GHMC will focus on sanitation in the first week of the government’s 99-day ‘Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika’, from March 6 to June 12. It will then take up issues of education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, youth development, and environment.

Chairing a GHMC meeting here on Monday, special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan, metropolitan area and urban development (HMDA limits), directed officials to ensure effective monitoring and ground-level execution of the programme. He emphasised that sanitation week should prioritise the clearance of garbage vulnerable points, impose penalties on habitual offenders, conduct e-waste collection drives, remove waste from lakes and water bodies with the support of Self-Help Groups and National Service Scheme volunteers, and encourage textile waste collection.

A dedicated youth week will highlight skill development initiatives and anti-drug awareness campaigns. Ranjan also announced that the Centre for Good Governance would complete within two days the process of distributing GHMC’s assets and liabilities among three corporations and submit a report. An allocation of ₹500 crore each will be made to Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporation.

Following this, GHMC will take up several major projects, including four in the Old City —construction of a left-arm down ramp from Owaisi Junction flyover towards Santoshnagar under the Road Development Plan, which will involve acquisition of seven properties, and a four-lane uni-directional road at Rasoolpura Junction requiring acquisition of 26 properties. Other projects include a multi-level parking complex near Chowmahalla Palace at Khilwat, and administrative approval for a parallel road over bridge at Falaknuma.

Further works will include construction of flyovers and grade separators at Rethibowli and Nanalnagar junctions, involving acquisition of 106 properties, as well as master plan modifications and restoration works to the Fatehnagar flyover.

Jayesh Ranjan also chaired meetings at the Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporation head offices, where the 14-week programme will similarly be implemented. In these corporations, weekly themes will focus on sanitation, infrastructure, skill development, and anti-drug awareness campaigns.