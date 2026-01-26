GHMC Reports 30% Drop In Dengue Cases, Earns Centre's Pat

HYDERABAD: On Republic Day, the GHMC announced that the city had recorded 30 per cent fewer dengue cases compared to last year and that the achievement had drawn appreciation from the Centre.

According to GHMC data, dengue cases fell from 2,806 to 1,976, attributed to GIS-based surveillance of vulnerable areas, intensified anti-larval operations, targeted interventions in localities with past dengue and malaria outbreaks, and the use of the vector-borne diseases (VBD) app.

GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan, who unfurled the National Flag, highlighted the corporation’s welfare initiatives. He said cheques worth ₹855 crore were handed over to 7,127 self-help groups (SHGs) so far during the ongoing financial year.

“As part of this, loans worth ₹19.5 lakh were sanctioned to four transgender SHGs. Under self-employment initiatives, financial assistance of ₹3.07 crore was extended to 47 women, including six transgender persons,” Karnan said.

He added that ₹6 lakh was provided to the Prem Leela Transgender Group, which manufactures jute bags and supports the livelihood of five transgender persons. The GHMC also distributed hearing aids, walking sticks, and wheelchairs to nine beneficiaries.