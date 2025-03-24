 Top
Renovated GHMC Swimming Pools Opened in Chandulal Baradari, Bahadurpura

Telangana
DC Correspondent
24 March 2025 3:58 PM IST

The GHMC pools generally operate from March to November, with the opening of the Bahadurpura pool delayed due to renovation works.

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The GHMC on Sunday reopened the swimming pool at the Salar-e-Millat complex in Chandulal Baradari, Bahadurpura, after renovating it.

The monthly fee is `510 for all GHMC pools which needs to be paid online. The GHMC has 12 sports complexes, seven swimming pools and 521 playgrounds.


