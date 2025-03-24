Renovated GHMC Swimming Pools Opened in Chandulal Baradari, Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: The GHMC on Sunday reopened the swimming pool at the Salar-e-Millat complex in Chandulal Baradari, Bahadurpura, after renovating it.

GHMC pools generally operate March to November. The opening of the Bahadurpura pool was delayed due to renovation works.

The monthly fee is `510 for all GHMC pools which needs to be paid online. The GHMC has 12 sports complexes, seven swimming pools and 521 playgrounds.



