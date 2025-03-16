GHMC removes illegal sheds at DLF food street

Hyderabad: GHMC authorities demolished illegal sheds at Gachibowli's DLF food street on Saturday. After receiving orders from the Telangana High Court, nearly 15 unauthorised sheds were removed at the DLF food street.

According to town planning authorities, the High Court had earlier ordered removal of these illegal structures. Despite repeated notices, the owners and business operators failed to remove the sheds, after which GHMC took action.

The authorities said that around 15 food courts and large commercial sheds were removed during the drive. GHMC officials emphasised that similar illegal structures in the area had been demolished earlier, but new unauthorised constructions kept emerging.

Along with town planning officials and demolition crew, police force was deployed in the operation. Some business owners and vendors attempted to resist the drive, seeking more time. However, officials stated that notices had been issued nearly ten times in the past, and went ahead with the demolition.

Officials also said that local residents filed multiple complaints regarding these unauthorised constructions with town planning, GHMC and even HYDRAA.

Despite resistance from vendors, the demolition was completed as per legal directions. Officials said that they would continue such drives to make sure illegal constructions are prohibited, and ensure proper urban planning in Hyderabad.