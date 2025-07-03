GHMC Reclaims Land In Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), along with the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), cleared an illegal encroachment in MLA Colony, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, on Wednesday. The value of the recovered public land is estimated at over `12 crore.

A private individual had illegally constructed a compound wall on 400 square yards of open space at Plot No. 8-2-293/82/L/182/A. The land was designated in the layout as open space for public use.

To prevent further encroachments, the executive engineer of the Jubilee Hills circle has been instructed to construct a permanent protective compound wall around the property. “GHMC is committed to protecting public properties and open spaces. Strict action will be taken against all unauthorised constructions,” said an official from the Jubilee Hills circle.