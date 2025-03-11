GHMC gets 187 complaints, illegal constructions top concern
Majority of Complaints Related to Sanitation, Road Restoration, and Illegal Constructions
The GHMC Prajavani programme on Monday received 187 complaints, 79 at the head office and the rest at its six zonal offices. Most of the complaints pertained to illegal constructions, road restoration and sanitation. The Hyderabad collectorate received 80 applications, most asking for houses under Indiramma Indlu and new ration cards.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
