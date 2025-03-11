 Top
GHMC gets 187 complaints, illegal constructions top concern

Telangana
DC Correspondent
11 March 2025 10:39 AM IST

Majority of Complaints Related to Sanitation, Road Restoration, and Illegal Constructions

GHMC gets 187 complaints, illegal constructions top concern
Hyderabad's GHMC and collectorate handle over 260 complaints, with a focus on housing and sanitation issues.

The GHMC Prajavani programme on Monday received 187 complaints, 79 at the head office and the rest at its six zonal offices. Most of the complaints pertained to illegal constructions, road restoration and sanitation. The Hyderabad collectorate received 80 applications, most asking for houses under Indiramma Indlu and new ration cards.


