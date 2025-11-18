GHMC Receives 122 Plaints at Prajavani

Hyderabad:The Prajavani programme held on Monday at the GHMC offices received 172 complaints, The exercise was halted for the Jubilee Hills byelection. Most complaints pertained to issues such as illegal constructions, road restoration and sanitation requests. The Hyderabad collectorate received 161 applications. Among them 99 sought houses and the remaining pertained to pensions, revenue department.



MHSRB releases selection list for 1,284 lab technician grade-II posts



Hyderabad:The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has released the selection notification for 1,284 lab technician grade-II posts, based on the Computer Based Test (CBT) held on November 10. Of the 24,045 applicants, 23,323 appeared for the CBT. Based on CBT scores, service weight age for contract and outsourced employees in government health institutions, and verification of certificates, 1,260 candidates had been provisionally selected across three departments.



The board noted that two posts under the Hearing Handicapped (HH) category could not be filled due to unavailability of eligible candidates. Four posts remain vacant owing to ongoing cases before the High Court.



The merit list and selection list for meritorious sportspersons 18 posts will be released separately.



Health minister Damodar Rajanrasimha said that the selection of lab technicians was a boost to government health institutions. He said that over 9,000 posts had been filled in the last two years alone and that the recruitment process for another 7,000-plus positions is currently underway.



The minister noted that the government has prioritised filling key roles—including doctors, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists, and other essential technical and support staff—to strengthen the public health system.



ECI lifts MCC in Jubilee Hills



Hyderabad: The model code of conduct (MCC) for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency bypoll was lifted on Monday on Election Commission of India (ECI) orders. It had come into effect at 4 pm on October 6 across Hyderabad district which covers 15 Assembly constituencies.



Govt Revises Cooking Cost Under PM Sop

Hyderabad: The government has revised the cooking cost under the PM Poshan scheme and raised the daily amount for Bal Vatika and primary classes from Rs 6.19 to Rs 6.78 and for upper primary students from Rs 9.29 to Rs 10.17. The order also updates the cost for classes IX and X from Rs 11.79 to Rs 13.17, which includes Rs 3 for the egg.

According to the school education department, the rates will take effect as per the Union government’s norms, with the expenditure kept within the available funds. The funding pattern remains the usual 60 per cent from the Centre and 40 per cent from the state.