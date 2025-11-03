GHMC Razes School Despite HC Stay, Says COMI

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Minority Institutions (COMI) has accused the GHMC of illegally demolishing a government-recognised school reportedly in defiance of Telangana High Court orders.

According to COMI, the Arna Grammar School in Hafeezbabanagar, which serves hundreds of students, was demolished on November 1 despite the court’s restraining order. The school was protected under W.P. No. 7925 of 2024, in which the High Court had issued interim directions on March 26, later made absolute on April 15, 2025, prohibiting any demolition of the school premises.

COMI president and advocate M.S. Farooq called the act “a gross abuse of power” and “a direct challenge to the dignity of the judiciary.” He said the demolition was “not only illegal but contemptuous,” adding that it had caused heavy losses and disrupted education for hundreds of students.

Farooq said such actions by government functionaries undermine public trust. “These officers have embarrassed the government and tarnished the image of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is genuinely working for public welfare,” he said.

COMI demanded strict disciplinary action against those involved and urged the Chief Minister to intervene personally to uphold the court’s authority. The organisation also expressed solidarity with petitioner Rizwana Begum, who had earlier challenged GHMC’s land acquisition process under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

A contempt petition has been filed in the High Court following the demolition. GHMC has yet to respond to the allegations.