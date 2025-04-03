GHMC raked in `1,138.44 cr. from building permits in 2024-2025 fiscal

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued 13,421 building, layout permissions and occupancy certificates and generated a revenue of `1,138.44 crore in the financial year 2024-2025.

Among the approvals 102 were high rise buildings with the maximum height for a residential building permitted this year being at Kondapur consisting of 4-cellar, ground + 49 upper floors (Tower -1 to 8) at a staggering height of 165.95 metres.

However this is not the tallest building in the city. This distinction goes to a 70 storied structure that is coming up in Osman Nagar. This has been approved by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). Incidentally, buildings with 50 to 60 floors are under construction in Kokapet.

In its bid to improve efficiency and transparency in delivery of services to the citizens and in order to have a citizen centric approach, the state government has launched BuildNow application. Powered by AI-based technology, this will enable quick and hassle-free issue of building and layout permissions.

Category-wise permissions issued in 2024-25

Total approved: 2,422

Non-high rise buildings: 2,320; they include: residential-2,189; commercial-112; institutional and hospitals-19

High rise buildings: 102; They include residential 47; commercial 28 and institutional and hospitals 27.