GHMC Pushes Property Tax OTS Drive

Hyderabad:The GHMC has started an awareness about its property tax one-time settlement (OTS) scheme through promotional videos and images. The publicity wing has been widely circulating material to encourage citizens to clear their arrears.

A specially produced cricket-themed video has drawn public attention, emphasising the importance of settling property tax dues under the OTS scheme. Through these videos and audio messages, GHMC is also highlighting that payments are accepted entirely through transparent online systems.



Property owners with pending dues can avail themselves of a 90 per cent waiver on interest if arrears are cleared on or before March 31. Officials have urged residents to take advantage of the state government’s scheme and settle their dues with ease.



GHMC stated that citizens can pay their property tax via the official portal (ghmc.gov.in), the MyGHMC or MyCURE mobile applications, at MeeSeva centres, or at GHMC Citizen Service Centres.





