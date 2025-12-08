GHMC Proposes Conservation Of Katora Houz In Golconda Fort, Gunfoundry

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has proposed conservation and site development of Katora Houz in Golconda fort as well as at Gunfoundry. An official said the corporation would hire consultancy services for conservation and take up interpretation and site development tasks.

As per the initial plan, the Katora Houz site will be analysed for terrain, infrastructure and environment before taking up the site development work. A focus area would be to communicate to visitors, the historical significance of the place.

These works will be executed by the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) and GHMC.

In 2018, the GHMC cleared water hyacinth, removed debris and garbage, took up anti-larval operations. Later, rainwater and sewage entered the lake, making it an eyesore. Locals started dumping garbage near it.

According to GHMC officials, the works proposed now will be of a permanent nature and address the problems of the past. “In 2018 when cleaning was done. Works related to nalas were not done then. Now, works related to sewage diversion will also be taken up,” the official told Deccan Chronicle. “It will not be a mere task of clearing of water hyacinth, sanitation activity and taking up anti-larval operations,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gunfoundry, the ‘Top ka Sancha’ set up by the French under the second Nizam in 1786 will also be conserved. Conservation and site development will be taken up at this place. “We will also set up art galleries based on feasibility,” said a GHMC official.