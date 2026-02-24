GHMC Proposes 14 Sensor-Equipped Lots With App Integration

Hyderabad: The GHMC has proposed setting up 14 ‘smart’ parking facilities, including at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Himayatnagar, the GHMC head office, and the MMTS station on P.V. Narasimha Rao Marg. Similar facilities are also planned under the PVNR Expressway and at the Somajiguda and Shaikpet flyovers.

The project is being taken up on a pilot basis in the Khairatabad zone, said a GHMC official. These parking lots will have sensors to detect the entry and exit of vehicles, besides other equipment. Once operational, the list of parking facilities will be available on the MyGHMC app to help motorists identify the nearest parking facility and the availability of space.

The sensors will provide live status of parking availability to the users, said a GHMC official monitoring the project. The parking fee can be paid online and slots booked on the app,” he added.

Two agencies were selected following a tender and works were under progress to set up the parking lots. There was also a plan to set up e-charging points for electric vehicles (EVs).

Locations of proposed smart parking facilities in Hyderabad

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Liberty Circle, Himayatnagar.

GHMC Head Office.

State Central Library, Afzalgunj.

Satyam Theatre Road, Ameerpet.

Mallepally GHMC ward office, near Bazarghat.

Necklace Road MMTS station, near Park Hotel.

Under Somajiguda flyover.

Under Shaikpet flyover.

Under PVNR expressway at Mehdipatnam.

Near Basheerbagh flyover.

Near Chermas and near Taj Hotel, both at Abids.

Near Blue Sea Hotel at Gunfoundry.