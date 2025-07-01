GHMC Property Tax Officer In Bribe Case

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested M. Sunitha, Senior Assistant Property Tax Wing of Moosapet Circle in GHMC, when she demanded and accepted a bribe Rs.30,000 from the complainant for showing official favour.

The bribe was demanded to initiate and process the property mutation file of the complainant and to fix the property tax related to her house, which currently exists in the name of the complainant's mother.

The ACB officials said the GHMC officer performed her public duty improperly and dishonestly and added that the bribe amount was recovered from her possession. The right hand fingers of Sunitha yielded positive results in a chemical test