GHMC Property Tax Officer Arrested

Hyderabad, July 1: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a senior assistant in the GHMC's property tax wing (Moosapet Circle) while accepting a bribe amount of `30,000.

The arrested official, M. Sunitha, demanded a bribe from an applicant, who wanted the clearance of a mutation document and change of name in property tax files. Currently the house is in the name of the complainant's mother.

ACB officials said the bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the GHMC officer. The right hand fingers of Sunitha yielded positive results in a chemical test.



