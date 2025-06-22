GHMC Promotes Road Safety With Helmet Sculptures

Hyderabad:The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has incorporated traffic awareness task for motorists in its junction improvement programme.

As a part of the task, sculptures of helmets will be set up in junctions. These sculptures of helmets will come up at busy junctions.



The sculptures of red-coloured helmets will be placed in the middle of the junction with captions and signals including people to wear helmets. “We will set up these sculptures at the junctions where the footfall is high,” said a GHMC official.



Recently, near the central median at Jubilee Hills Check Post, a sculpture of guitar was set up along with a 'no honking' signage.

